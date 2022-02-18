Turkey-based midfielder Misozi Zulu has beefed up the Shepolopolo squad that has camped in Lusaka ahead of next Tuesday’s must win final Women’s Africa Cup qualifier against Namibia to be played in South Africa.

The two teams drew goalless in the first leg match played in Lusaka on Wednesday.

Speaking to FAZ Media, Zulu said she was excited to join the Zambia National Team after missing the first leg match.

“First of all I want to thank God for the call-up to the National Team. It’s been long since I was last here and I thank God that I am here. I am prepared to help the team so that we qualify to the finals,” Zulu said.

“As a team we just need to be disciplined on the field, to follow the instructions of the coach so that we may beat the Namibian team because the way I have seen them, they are not strong. We just have to utilize the chances, the chances we have we have to score,” he said.

She expressed confidence that Zambia will beat Namibia in the return match and qualify for the Morocco Africa Cup.

“We just have to win this game. I have full confidence in my teammates that we will deliver,” Zulu said.