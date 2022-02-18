9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 18, 2022
Sports
Arrows Beat Prison Leopards To Restore 7-Point Lead

Red Arrows on Friday made substantial recovery at the summit of the FAZ Super League table following a 2-1 home win over Prison Leopards at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The victory came a week after Arrows’ seventeen game unbeaten league run was ended following a 2-0 away defeat to second positioned Green Eagles on February 13 in Choma.

But Arrows rallied to get the three points after Prison took a one-nil halftime lead through Conlyde Luchanga in the 21st minute.

Ricky Banda leveled in the 49th minute and the leaders sealed the home win in the dying minutes through Allasane Diarra.

Arrows move to 46 points after the win to restore their seven-point lead over Eagles and are also eight points ahead of defending champions Zesco United who sit at number three.

Zesco are in action this Saturday against Nkana at home in Ndola.

Eagles also play on Saturday and are away to face Kabwe Warriors and a victory there would restore the four-point gap.

Meanwhile, in the lunchtime kickoff, Power Dynamos stayed in mid-table after a 1-1 away draw at second from bottom Lusaka Dynamos.

Henry Kayula put Dynamos ahead in the 45th minute and Power salvaged a point via a 67th minute Luka Chamanga penalty.

