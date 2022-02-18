9.5 C
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has described as null and void any change in ZESCO’s connection charges in whatever form or structure, as reported on various media platforms.

ERB Public Relations Manager Namukolo Kasumpa said that the changes do not have the approval of the ERB and clarified that it is not in receipt of any application from ZESCO limited (“ZESCO”) to various connection charges, as legally required under the energy regulation act no. 12 of 2019 and the electricity act no. 11 of 2019.

Ms. Namukolo said that ZESCO is bound to strict adherence to the governing conditions in its standard license for the supply of electricity and that the energy regulation act under section 4(j) vests the power and function to determine, regulate and review charges and tariffs in the ERB.

Ms. Namukolo has explained that section 25 of ZESCO’s standard license for the supply of electricity unequivocally proscribes ZESCO from changing tariffs or any other charges for any product or services provided in the course of the licensed activity without the prior approval of the ERB.

Ms. Namukolo further said that in the last tariff application in 2019, ZESCO applied for a revision in electricity tariffs and connection charges.

Ms. Namukolo has further explained that at the time, only the tariffs were approved and revised because the application by ZESCO to revise connection charges by 213% was deferred pending an in-depth study and further consultations by ZESCO and as such, ZESCO were guided to re-submit an application for connection fees once these conditions were met.

Ms. Namukolo Said that ZESCO has not re-submitted an application to vary the connection fees upwards or for the removal of subsidies to date.

She has urged members of the public to disregard the reported revised charges by ZESCO for electricity connection and separation of meters.

