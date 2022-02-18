Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has announced and unveiled the Independent Broadcasting Authority(IBA) and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Boards.

Ms. Kasanda said that the appointment of the IBA Board is in line with powers vested in her under the IBA Act Number 17 as amended by Act number 26 of 2010.

Ms. Kasanda said the appointment of the ZNBC Board is pursuant to section 4-2- of the ZNBC Act Chapter 154 of the laws of Zambia.

Ms Kasanda told Journalists at a Media briefing in Lusaka today when she announced boards that government is confident the teams have competence, expertise and experience to grow the two institutions and make them vibrant.

She said government and the people of Zambia have high expectations on the need for the media to exercise high ethical and professional standards in its role to inform, educate and entertain.

Ms. Kasanda has tasked the two boards to lay a firm foundation upon which IBA and ZNBC should grow.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT BY HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP, MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON DURING THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY, IBA, AND ZAMBIA NATIONAL BROADCASTING CORPORATION (ZNBC) BOARDS, FRIDAY, 17TH FEBRUARY, 2022

I welcome you, Ladies and Gentlemen, to this Press Briefing to announce to you, and through you, to the nation at large, the Boards of the Independent Broadcasting Authority, IBA and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY (IBA)

Pursuant to the powers vested in me under the IBA Act No. 17 of 2002, as amended by Act No. 26 of 2010, it is now my pleasure and privilege to announce the members of the IBA Board as follows:? Mr. Chikosola P. Chuula

? Mrs. Victoria Sombo Mupwaya

? Mr. Oliver Kanene

? Mrs. Elizabeth Mweene Chanda

? Mr. Mumbuna M. Kufekisa

? Bishop Benson Banda

? Professor Jameson Mbale

? Mrs. Susan Z. Ndumingu

? Mr. Makasa Lazarous Luonde

ZAMBIA NATIONAL BROADCSTING CORPORATION

Pursuant to the provisions of section 4(2) of the ZNBC Act, Chapter 154 of the Laws of Zambia, I announce the members of the ZNBC Board as follows:

? Mr. Mato Shimabale

? Ms. Mazuba B. Monze

? Mr. Sunders Dante

? Mr. Nchimunya Hachandi

? Mrs. Bernadette Chilufya Mwaba Phiri

? Mr. Leonard Kantumoya

? Ms. Ophelia Nyambe

? Bishop Joseph Kazhila

? Mrs. Nalituba C. Mwale

Government is confident that these teams have the competence, expertise and experience to grow both IBA and ZNBC to vibrant institutions in the broadcasting industry.

The two Boards come into office against a backdrop of high expectations from both the Government and the people of Zambia on the need for the media to exercise high ethical and professional standards in its role of informing, educating and entertaining the public.

The Boards have a mammoth task of laying a firm foundation upon which the IBA and ZNBC should grow.I therefore, urge, the Board Members, to familiarize themselves with their mandate as provided in the law in taking these institutions to high levels of excellence.

Congratulations and we wish the Boards all the best.

I thank you.