Shiwangandu member of parliament Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has said that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND should not get agitated when questioned about the increased Presidential international trips.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Delight Kwitonta in Chinsali district, Hon. Kampyongo said the Presidential trips come at a huge cost to the national treasury and that when in opposition, President Hichilema promised to cut down on foreign trips in order to save resources but he is doing the exact opposite.

Hon. Kampyongo who is also PF parliamentary chief whip said the head of State should ensure that Zambians begin to see the benefits of the international trips being undertaken by his administration as he promised.

“We know that the President is entitled to undertake international trips but they must be beneficial because they come at a huge cost to the national treasury.

“Zambians have a right to question these trips because when in opposition President Hichilema promised to cut down on some of these trips in order to save resources but he is doing the exact opposite of what he promised Zambians,” Hon. Kampyongo said.

And Hon. Kampyongo said the fight against corruption should not be selective and meant to fix political opponents. He said the Anti-Corruption Commission ACC should be proactive in dealing with corruption cases and not wait until there is a change of Government.

He said President Hichilema has admitted that there are corrupt elements within his cabinet and Permanent Secretaries and he has wondered why the ACC is not moving in to investigate and make arrests.

“President Hichilema has admitted publicly that there are some ministers and Permanent secretaries who are allegedly being taught how to steal by the PF, why is ACC not moving in to arrest both the people teaching ministers and Permanent Secretaries how to steal as well as the same people being taught to steal. \

“The ACC must be proactive and avoid only acting when there is a change of Government,” Hon. Kampyongo said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Kampyongo advised the UPND Government to focus on delivering on their campaign promises instead of blaming the PF for their failures.

He said Zambians voted for the UPND based on the long list of promises by the UPND prior to the 2021 General elections.

“We are no longer in Government and it is shocking that the UPND keeps blaming us for their failures. President Hichilema promised Zambians that immediately is elected mealie prices will drop to K50, fertilizer to K250 from K750 but now it is over K1,000. We were promised that the Kwacha will also immediately appreciate few hours after inauguration but non of these things have been actualized so far, ” Hon. Kampyongo said.