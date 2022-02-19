9.5 C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Hon. Nzovu Invites Swedes To Invest In Renewable Energy, Sustainable Environmental Management In Zambia

By Chief Editor
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu has called on Sweden and other developed countries to encourage their nationals and corporations to invest in renewable energy and sustainable environmental management in Zambia.

The Minister was speaking during a meeting with Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Her Excellency Ms. Anna Maj Hultgård.

“Zambia is determined to rebuild its economy using the green growth pathway,” Eng. Nzovu said. “Therefore, I wish to invite you and other cooperating partners to encourage investment in Zambia in areas such as renewable and alternative energy like solar, wind and bioenergy.”

He explained that investment in sustainable agriculture, forestry management and environment management are key to greening the Zambian economy.

“We want to learn from Sweden on the path to take as Zambia endeavours to reduce its own carbon footprint through reduction of emissions from greenhouses, automobiles and industries, among others,” the Minister said. “We are worried about climate change and we need to strengthen our early warning systems, and ensure that we are resilient to climatic changes.”

Eng. Nzovu appealed to the Ambassador that when Sweden is formulating its five-year Development Cooperation Strategy for Zambia, it should consider incorporating support to renewable energy, biodiversity, air quality monitoring and electronic waste (e-waste) management.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu with Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Her Excellency Ms. Anna Maj Hultgård.

And Ambassador Hultgård informed the Minister, who was in the company of the Permanent Secretary Mr. John Msimuko and other senior officials, that Sweden will ensure that it aligns its Development Cooperation Strategy for Zambia with the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), which is being formulated.

Ambassador Hultgård also briefed the Minister about the Stockholm+50, a High-Level international environmental meeting that will be held in Stockholm, Sweden in June 2022. The Stockholm+50 Conference will commemorate the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Environment and celebrate 50 years of global environmental action.

The Ambassador invited the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment to participate in the Stockholm+50 Conference.
The Minister and the Ambassador discussed wide-range of areas of possible cooperation between the Ministry and Sweden through the Embassy.

