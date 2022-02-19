9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 19, 2022
General News
If HH is serious about freedom of expression, he should remove the defamation of the president law

Economic Front-EF president Wynter Kabimba has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure the defamation of the president law is removed if he is serious about promoting freedom of expression and guaranteeing other freedoms.

Speaking when he featured on the Friday Edition of The Phoenix FM`s Let The People Talk Programme, Mr. Kabimba described the piece of legislation as ridiculous and obnoxious and has wondered why it has not been taken before the current legislative sitting of parliament that convened on Tuesday.

Mr. Kabimba has also warned that the ills of governance perceived to have been perpetrated under the previous regime such as careerism and abuse of law enforcement agencies, may become worse under the new dawn government, by 2026, with the increasing number of such incidences witnessed in the past 5 months.

The PF leader, whose party previously named Rainbow Party entered the 2021 general elections while in a political pact with the Patriotic Front-PF, further argues that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to deliver free education, re-instate meal allowances for university students, reduce the cost of living and cut international trips among other promises he made during campaigns.

And Mr. Kabimba says his party is ready to work with the ruling party having written to President Hakainde Hichilema and ready to engage on several matters of national interest and that the same is true for other opposition political parties.

