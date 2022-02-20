Green Buffaloes legend Dennis Banda has tipped Zambian striker Friday Samu to excel at his new South African side Maritzburg United.

Samu scored his debut South Africa PSL goal on Tuesday in his second match since leaving Green Buffaloes in January.

In an interview, Banda, who coached Samu when he served as Buffaloes assistant coach recently, said the player must work hard at Maritzburg.

Banda, the former Chipolopolo and Buffaloes defender, has expressed confidence that Samu will adapt quickly to the PSL.

“So far so good because this is the second game for him, first game he played a cup game and this is the first game in the league and he managed to score and to assist,” Banda said.

“I can say to him, he has to work extra hard to prove to everyone that he deserves to play that side,” he said.

Samu scored 14 goals in the current FAZ Super Division season prior to leaving for South Africa in January.

“You know it is a challenge to play in a foreign league but the way I know Friday Samu, where he has reached now he is experienced enough and it is very easy to adapt in the South African League,” Banda said.

Samu has in the past played in the Namibian League.