Sunday, February 20, 2022
Pyramids Dispatch Zanaco to Second Straight CAF Confed Group A Defeat

By sports
Zanaco’s woeful start to their 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup Group A campaign continued on when they lost 2-0 at home to Egyptian club Pyramids FC at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Sunday’s defeat came a week after Zanaco lost 1-0 away to CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in Rades in a match that was destined for a draw until Kelvin Kaindu’s men conceded a stoppage time penalty.

Bafana-Bafana South African striker Fagrie Lakay scored both goals for Pyramids with his first coming on the stroke of halftime.

Lakay completed his brace in the 83rd minute to keep the Egyptians at the top on maximum 6 points after beating Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya 2-1 at home in Cairo last Sunday.

Second placed Sfaxien are in action at 21h00 tonight away to Al Ahly Tripoli in Benghazi.

Previous articleEx-GBFC star Dennis Banda Tips Samu to Shine in the SA PSL

