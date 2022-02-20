9.5 C
Economy
Small scale miners in Kitwe say they have been sidelined by the New Dawn Government

Small scale miners under Chapamo Mineral Resources, an umbrella company of local miners that operated at the black mountain have been sidelined by the new dawn administration’s new mining operations at the black mountain in Kitwe.

Chapamo Mineral Resources Director Kelvin Tembo disclosed that his company is in the dark about the new operations as announced recently by government that involve numerous youth and women cooperatives from the 10 districts of the province and 15 Lamba chiefs in the mining area.

Operations at the black mountain are expected to commence under the new system 7 days after the official hand over on Thursday this week.

Mr. Tembo disclosed to Phoenix News that he and his fellow small scale miners do not understand what is going on with the black mountain operations after the government Thursday officially handed over the slug dump to cooperatives.

He said that Chapamo Mineral Resources is contemplating engaging relevant offices to understand the new operations that will begin in the course of next week after no communication has been made over the role that small-scale miners under his company would play.

