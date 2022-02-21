The Ministry of Youths, Sports, and Arts has called on Youths in North Western Province to think beyond Kasenseli Gold Mining but to look for other avenues of economic empowerment.

This follows the request by Youths in the Province who have been demanding to be given a portion of Kasenseli, Lumwana, and Kalumbila Mining as empowerment like the case of the Black mountain on the Copperbelt Province.

Launching the youth empowerment scheme in Solwezi today where 2,500 Youths will benefit from the scheme, Minister in charge, Elvis Nkandu said the government has laid down various forms of Empowerment programs that will address the challenges young people are facing.

Mr. Nkandu said the Ministry has engaged various Stakeholders to procure Tipper Trucks which will be given to the Youths in the Province which will be used for garbage collection to generate resources for themselves rather than focusing on the Mining sector.

The government has set aside K23 Million for National Youth Empowerment Scheme targeting vulnerable youths in which each Province is expected to receive K2 million.

And North Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu who expressed gratitude over the launched program has appealed to the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Arts to quickly upgrade the Resource Centers which are in a bad state to contribute to skills development.