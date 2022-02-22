9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government Agrees to Suspend Importation of Onions and Potatoes into Zambia

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
Headlines Government Agrees to Suspend Importation of Onions and Potatoes into Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has agreed to suspend the importation of onion and potatoes into the country until further notice following the complaint raised by the Zambia National Farmers Union over the flooding over the local market with the commodities that can be produced locally.

The Zambia Farmer’s Union (ZNUF) President Jervis Zimba has warned that over K23 million worth of onions in the Country risk going to waste if the government does not address the continued importation of these commodities.

But Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi said that his Ministry had a meeting with ZNFU where it was agreed that the suspension of these commodities should be effected until further notice.

Mr. Mbozi said the desire of the government is to ensure that the interests of local farmers in the Country are protected.

Yesterday,ZNFU said that it was concerned that over K23 million worth of onions will go to waste and is deeply disturbed by the continued authorization of importation of onions and potatoes into the country by the ministry of agriculture even when the country has the commodity in abundance.

ZNFU President Jervis Zimba said that despite the Union engaging the ministry over the issue of importation of commodities that can be grown within the country, among them onions and potatoes, no favourable response has been given on this matter as importation of onions has continued unabated.

Mr Zimba said that as a result of this, the country risks having over K23 million worth of onions going to waste if the matter remains unaddressed.

He had since demanded that the Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo-Phiri clearly states whether he would like to see the country continue being a net importer of commodities that can readily be produced locally.

Mr Zimba is further appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in this matter before farmers lose out adding that the local strides being made to grow agriculture products locally should be nurtured and not frustrated.

Previous articleUNZA and CBU students to secure Bursaries from funds from the International Coalition of Fellowships
Next articlePenal code Proposed Amendments is a contradiction to Zambia’s Christian nation status-CCZ

1 COMMENT

  1. I’m yet to see a potato processing facility in Zambia where the farm produce is thoroughly washed, graded into sizes and then properly packaged for market. That is why Zambian potatoes fail to compete with the imported ones.
    If anything, the imported potatoes are generally more expensive. So why should the local farmers be worried and call for restrictions?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Penal code Proposed Amendments is a contradiction to Zambia’s Christian nation status-CCZ

The Council Churches of Zambia (CCZ) has joined in called opposed to the changes to the Penal Code saying...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF officials must remain quiet on governance matters because they left behind many problems

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Youth, Sport and Art Elvis Chishala Nkandu says Patriotic Front (PF) officials must remain quiet on governance matters because they left behind...
Read more

Police in riot gear block protesting unemployed Doctors’ March to the Statehouse

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
Police in riot gear has blocked protesting unemployed Doctors' march to the statehouse to seek an audience with the head of state over their...
Read more

Pentecostal Assemblies Bishops Oppose Amendments to the Penal Code

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
The Council of Bishops of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God has expressed concerns at the proposed amendments related to marriages and procurement of abortions. Presiding...
Read more

President Hichilema back home after meeting the Pope

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived back home in the early morning hours of today after he described his trip as a series of successful...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.