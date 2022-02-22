The government has agreed to suspend the importation of onion and potatoes into the country until further notice following the complaint raised by the Zambia National Farmers Union over the flooding over the local market with the commodities that can be produced locally.

The Zambia Farmer’s Union (ZNUF) President Jervis Zimba has warned that over K23 million worth of onions in the Country risk going to waste if the government does not address the continued importation of these commodities.

But Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi said that his Ministry had a meeting with ZNFU where it was agreed that the suspension of these commodities should be effected until further notice.

Mr. Mbozi said the desire of the government is to ensure that the interests of local farmers in the Country are protected.

Yesterday,ZNFU said that it was concerned that over K23 million worth of onions will go to waste and is deeply disturbed by the continued authorization of importation of onions and potatoes into the country by the ministry of agriculture even when the country has the commodity in abundance.

ZNFU President Jervis Zimba said that despite the Union engaging the ministry over the issue of importation of commodities that can be grown within the country, among them onions and potatoes, no favourable response has been given on this matter as importation of onions has continued unabated.

Mr Zimba said that as a result of this, the country risks having over K23 million worth of onions going to waste if the matter remains unaddressed.

He had since demanded that the Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo-Phiri clearly states whether he would like to see the country continue being a net importer of commodities that can readily be produced locally.

Mr Zimba is further appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in this matter before farmers lose out adding that the local strides being made to grow agriculture products locally should be nurtured and not frustrated.