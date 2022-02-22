9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mulonga Water Pipes worth K1 million stolen disrupting services to 500 houses

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News Mulonga Water Pipes worth K1 million stolen disrupting services to 500 houses
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Unknown people have uprooted and stolen pipes worth K1,250,925 belonging to Mulonga Water Supply and Sanitation Company (MWSC) paralyzing services in some sections.

The thieves uprooted steel pipes and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes in Chingola and Mufulira causing disruption of services in some sections of Kankoyo Township in Mufulira and Nchanga North in Chingola.

Mufulira Mayor Tonaeli Kamanga has described the theft in Kankoyo as regrettable while his Chingola counterpart Johson Kangombe has vowed to help fight the scourge.

In Chingola’s Njanji area, thieves have uprooted 500 meters of 12-inch sewer pipes valued at K761,925.00 consisting of 42 by 12-inch HDPE pipes and 7 by 12-inch Steel pipes.

In Nchanga North the thieves have stolen a stretch of 60 meres 3-inch steel pipes valued at 26,000. The thefts have affected the water supply to at least 30 houses in Buyantanshi.

In Mufulira, a stretch of one kilometer of steel water pipes valued at K463,00 have been uprooted and stolen depriving water supply to 500 houses in parts of A, B, and C sections of Kankoyo Township.

The company has intensified patrols in collaboration with Zambia Police to bring the culprits to book and Customers with information are urged to come forward to enable the company to prevent further losses.

Stolen Pipes from the Water Works
Stolen Pipes from the Water Works

Stolen Pipes from the Water Works
Stolen Pipes from the Water Works

Previous articleNawakwi in court over Ex husband’s estate
Next articleI have no intention of Joining UPND or PF-Steve Chungu

1 COMMENT

  1. It’s a straight forward case. They should target commercial farmers and they’ll easily find the stolen pipes. If it were galvanized iron I could have proposed a search at scrap metal dealers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF officials must remain quiet on governance matters because they left behind many problems

Minister of Youth, Sport and Art Elvis Chishala Nkandu says Patriotic Front (PF) officials must remain quiet on governance...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nawakwi in court over Ex husband’s estate

General News Chief Editor - 4
FDD President Edith Nawakwi has denied meddling in the administration of the estate of her late husband, Geoffrey Hambulo. Ms. Nawakwi’s plea on this matter...
Read more

Parliamentary Committee calls for increased funding to the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Lands, and Natural Resources has called for increased funding to the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) in a bid...
Read more

2.7 million children are engaged in unpaid work activities in Zambia-Labour Minister

General News Chief Editor - 4
Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba says about 2.7 million children are engaged in unpaid work activities in Zambia. Ms Tambatamba says the estimated...
Read more

Hon. Nzovu Invites Swedes To Invest In Renewable Energy, Sustainable Environmental Management In Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 16
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu has called on Sweden and other developed countries to encourage their nationals and corporations to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.