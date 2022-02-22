Unknown people have uprooted and stolen pipes worth K1,250,925 belonging to Mulonga Water Supply and Sanitation Company (MWSC) paralyzing services in some sections.

The thieves uprooted steel pipes and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes in Chingola and Mufulira causing disruption of services in some sections of Kankoyo Township in Mufulira and Nchanga North in Chingola.

Mufulira Mayor Tonaeli Kamanga has described the theft in Kankoyo as regrettable while his Chingola counterpart Johson Kangombe has vowed to help fight the scourge.

In Chingola’s Njanji area, thieves have uprooted 500 meters of 12-inch sewer pipes valued at K761,925.00 consisting of 42 by 12-inch HDPE pipes and 7 by 12-inch Steel pipes.

In Nchanga North the thieves have stolen a stretch of 60 meres 3-inch steel pipes valued at 26,000. The thefts have affected the water supply to at least 30 houses in Buyantanshi.

In Mufulira, a stretch of one kilometer of steel water pipes valued at K463,00 have been uprooted and stolen depriving water supply to 500 houses in parts of A, B, and C sections of Kankoyo Township.

The company has intensified patrols in collaboration with Zambia Police to bring the culprits to book and Customers with information are urged to come forward to enable the company to prevent further losses.