Governments have said that students from Copperbelt University and the University of Zambia who have failed to access funds through the student loan scheme will secure funds from the International Coalition of Fellowships.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Art in partnership with the International Coalition of Fellowships (ICOF) will next month start offering bursaries to 5,000 students across the country.

Under this partnership, the government will cover 25 percent of the costs while 75 percent will be paid by ICOF.

In an interview in Kabwe District of Central Province yesterday, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said the bursary scheme is meant to empower young people from vulnerable families with education.

He said 500 students from each province are expected to benefit adding that government values education because it is essential to national economic development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nkandu has launched the K 2.3 million youth empowerment scheme targeting 2,500 beneficiaries in Central Province.

And Central province Minister Credo Nanjuwa said during the launch that the scheme will address youth unemployment in the Province.