The Zambia Revenue Authority has intercepted a truck laden with 570 Bales of used clothing (salaula) on the northern route worth about K700,000.

This consignment is a case of outright smuggling that contravenes Section 132 and 149 of the Customs and Excise Act of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts are that the suspects forged customs documents purporting they have been issued by the Revenue Authority when in fact not.

Upon being intercepted, the drivers presented the fake documents but with the advancements in the use of technology by ZRA through the use of the newly introduced Customs Validation System, the officers can check and verify all documents on-site.

The newly introduced feature on the ZRA systems has already started paying dividends as it is expected to help clamp down on all forged documents.

ZRA Spokesman Topsy Sikalinda said, “has ZRA not intercepted this consignment, the Zambian people would have lost about K347,000 in taxes.”

“Smuggling is a big threat to the economic growth of any sector; it creates price distortions, unfair competition and robes the country of much-needed revenue. It is theft or robbery as it deprives the Zambian citizen of much-needed development,” Mr Sikalinda said.

“When we call you smugglers, we are being polite, you are thieves who are robbing the citizenry of the need for medication in hospitals and other social amenities. The Government of the Republic of Zambia announced various initiatives such as free education, increased Community Development Fund at the local level and many other positive initiatives that require tax revenue to be actualized.”

“The Authority wishes to advise everybody in the entire business chain of importing and exporting goods to take full responsibility and ensure that their business partners are genuine and doing the right thing. To all smugglers, the Authority is on top of the game and we are coming after you.”