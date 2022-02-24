9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Entertainment News
Chanda Mbao Strikes Again !

If there’s one thing he’s known for, Chanda Mbao has created an excellent reputation for stellar visuals for his music. With the brand new fresh release, we get some cinematic scenes shot in the vineyards of Cape Town by Zambian director Fanwell. With a sensual and sultry musical backdrop, the visuals strike a similar tone with a beautiful leading lady (played by Happiness Hadebe) and Chanda enjoying some intimate time in an epic villa.

The song, ‘OK’ which was produced by Magician and AmoBeatz is a single from his 2021 EP, ‘Silk Sheets & Whipped Cream.’ Mbao says that he had been planning a video for the song for a long time but COVID-19 unfortunately forced his team to have to postpone the project. He notes, however, that many fans quote the song as one of their favorites so he couldn’t let them down and, as soon as he had the opportunity, he had to fulfill the promise he made to them that he would get it done.

If you haven’t heard the ‘Silk Sheets & Whipped Cream’ project, it can be streamed and downloaded here: http://bit.ly/SilkSheets

Enjoy the wonderful video from Chanda Mbao, which he says is the first of many in 2022 now that the world seems to be opening up and going back to normal!

