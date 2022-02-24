9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Headlines


Kasanda unveils new IBA Board

By Chief Editor
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has unveiled the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board following the appointment of members on Friday, 18th February, 2022.

Members of the IBA Board include Chikosola Chuula, Victoria Sombo Mupwaya, Oliver Kanene and Elizabeth Mweene Chanda.

Others are Mumbuna Kufekisa, Bishop Benson Banda, Professor Jameson Mbale, Susan Ndumingu and Makasa Lazarous Luomde.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Lusaka today, Ms. Kasanda urged Board members to exercise highest levels of impartiality and professionalism in carrying out their responsibilities which are well outlined in the IBA Act without fear of favor.

She further reminded the Board to ensure that all its decisions and actions are supported by the law to avoid subjecting the Authority to ridicule and embarrassment.

“I wish to assure you that Government will allow you to enjoy the independence that is guaranteed in Section 6 of the IBA Act of 2022 whish states ‘except otherwise provided in this Act, the Authority shall not subject to the direction of any other person or authority,” she said.

Ms. Kasanda noted that the issuance of radio and television licenses is one of the key functions of the Board as mandated by the IBA Act adding that Zambians expect the Board to perform this duty in a fair and transparent manner.

She also advised the Board to give due regard to the need to discourage monopolies in the industry in accordance with the Competition and Fair Trading Act.

“Government is also demanding efficiency from the Board in running the affairs of the Authority especially in the issuance of radio and television licenses.

The board needs to dispose of cases that are brought to its attention quickly in order to change the perception that the IBA takes too long to deal with matters that are presented before it,” she said.

She encouraged Board members to familiarize themselves with the law that governs the operation as well as other procedures of the IBA.

And IBA Board member Victoria Sombo assured Government that the new board will ensure transparency and fairness in its operations.

“We would like to further commit our collective commitment and resolve to be able to deliver to the people of Zambia, a transparent and an IBA board that is able to further give a contribution that is required in the broadcasting sector,” she said.

