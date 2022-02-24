9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 24, 2022
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

South African rapper, Riky Rick has died at the age of 34, his family confirmed this in an official statement

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News South African rapper, Riky Rick has died at the age of 34,...
staff

South African rapper, Riky Rick has died at the age of 34, his family confirmed this in an official statement on Wednesday.

Real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, Riky passed away on Wednesday in Johannesburg.
“Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning (23rd February) in Johannesburg,” the family said.
“Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented and will forever be remembered,” the statement continues.
A few hours before his death, Riky tweeted: “I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.”
It is not clear the cause of death. However, according to sources, the singer allegedly hunged himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression.
In a 2020 interview, Riky said that he suffered from “chronic depression” and found himself on a “destructive path” after the death of his father.
The Makhado family have requested privacy during this period.
The Sama-nominated rapper rose to fame in 2015 following the release of his single Nafukwa in 2014. His debut studio album Family Values was certified platinum by RiSA.
He founded the hip-hop festival Cotton Fest in 2019, which was set to return on 19 and 20 March.
On social media, several tributes keep pouring in for the rapper who was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records. He leaves behind his wife, two children, mother, and five siblings.
Previous articleAbout Looting from State Coffers:Exaggerated amounts awarded to the plaintiffs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

South African rapper, Riky Rick has died at the age of 34, his family confirmed this in an official statement

South African rapper, Riky Rick has died at the age of 34, his family confirmed this in an official...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bomb$hell unveils dazzling video for ‘Bad Gyal lovin’ that features Slap Dee and Skales

Entertainment News staff - 1
Bomb$hell released the video for the song 'Bad Gyal lovin' off her debt album Mfumukadzi. The song features Slap Dee and Nigerian artist Skales. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0uXMv6gzrI
Read more

KB presents “Ordinary Lover” featuring Jae Cash and Frank Ro

Entertainment News staff - 0
Taken off KB's latest album “Love & Heart Break”, is the single “Ordinary Lover” that features Jae Cash and Frank Ro. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPjNuS2yqcA  
Read more

Roberto and Brawen collaborate on “Mwamuna Bwanji”

Entertainment News staff - 0
Roberto collaborates with Brawen on the song "Mwamuna Bwanji". “Mwamuna Bwanji", translating to ‘What type of man’, is a song questioning a woman about the...
Read more

Holstar releases “Alright” off his ‘Dreams Never Die’ EP

Entertainment News staff - 0
Holstar released the video for the song "Alright" that features Killa. The song is about putting yourself first and living your life to the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.