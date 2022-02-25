9.5 C
Sports
Bruised Nkana Await Kansanshi Dynamos

Nkana seek redemption this Saturday when they host Kansanshi Dynamos just seven days after their bruising Copperbelt derby loss to defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United.

Nkana head into their Kansanshi date at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe a week after suffering a 2-1 away loss to Zesco in the big Copperbelt derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“The boys know the importance of our next game. What is important is how they recover from the loss,” Nkana assistant coach George Chilufya said.

Nkana’s loss saw them tumble from number four to sixth on the log and stuck on 36 points and also saw the gap with leaders Red Arrows widen to ten points with 10 matches to go heading into this weekend’s Week 25 dates.

“If you check on the table and how many points they are between us and the top four, we are not far from our target,”Chilufya said.

But Nkana face a tricky test against a Kansanshi side that is enjoying some good form under new coach Boyd Mulwanda who has won all his three games in charge since the Solwezi club poached him from Buildcon at the end of January.

One of those victories for 12th placed Kansanshi was a 2-0 home win over defending champions Zesco United in a match striker Jesse Were scored a brace against his ex-employers.

However, this will also be Mulwanda’s first big away test after beating lightweights Indeni 1-0 away in Ndola on his debut on February 4.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 25 FIXTURES

26/02/2022

Power Dynamos-Nkwazi

Kafue Celtic-Lusaka Dynamos

Nkana-Kansanshi Dynamos

Green Buffaloes-Zesco United

Green Eagles-Chambishi

Prison Leopards-Kabwe Warriors

Konkola Blades-Indeni

27/02/2022

Forest Rangers-Red Arrows

POSTPONED

Buildcon-Zanaco

