Friday, February 25, 2022
Former Zambia Railways workers get their dues

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Justice has cleared off the principal amount due to all former Zambia Railways Limited workers amounting to K19.4 million.

Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe revealed during a press briefing in Lusaka today that government no longer owes the former Zambia Railways workers anything.

Mr. Haimbe said the payment of the terminal benefits and the interest accrued to former Zambia Railways workers is in line with government’s commitment to clear payments or benefits for all former workers.

He stated that the delay in paying terminal benefits to people who have contributed to the development of the country subjects them to unnecessary and avoidable poverty.

“This also leads to paying of unnecessary interests instead of directing such resources to other important areas,” he added.

Mr. Haimbe said government will continue paying former government employees their benefits whenever resources are available.

“The ‘new dawn’ government has allocated more funds to clear former government employees whose dues are still outstanding,” he explained.

He has since called on all former employees to remain patient as government works out modalities to clear outstanding arrears.

