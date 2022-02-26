Defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United issued a statement on Saturday that last Saturdays Copperbelt victory over Nkana was no fluke following a 3-0 win over Green Buffaloes at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The result was Zesco’s second biggest victory this season without replay since they smashed Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 at home in Ndola.

Unfortunately for Zesco, they have yet to taste top spot with nine games to go and remain third on the FAZ Super League log behind leaders Red Arrows and second placed Green Eagles.

Zesco came into this match after a 2-1 home win over Nkana in the Copperbelt derby on February 20 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Veteran midfielder John Chingandu continued to roll back the years as Zesco’s top scorer this season with a brace to take his tally to 8 goals.

Chingandu struck in the 22nd and 59th minutes while youngster midfielder Chanda Mukuka cemented the 3 points in the 74th minute.

Zesco stay third and a point behind Eagles on 44 and 45 points respectively.

Eagles are six out six without a defeat after a 1-0 home win over Chambishi at home in Choma.

Emmanuel Mwaba scored the games’ only goal in stoppage time.

Arrows, who have 46 points, must beat Forest Rangers this Sunday away in Ndola to restore their four -point gap.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes stay fourth despite the defeat on 38 points tied with John Lungu’s Buildcon and sixth positioned Power Dynamos.

Nkana are 7th on 37 points following a 0-0 home draw against Nkwazi.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 25 RESULTS & FIXTURES

26/02/2022

Power Dynamos 1-Nkwazi 0

Kafue Celtic 0-Lusaka Dynamos 1

Nkana 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Green Buffaloes 0-Zesco United 3

Green Eagles 1-Chambishi 0

Prison Leopards 0-Kabwe Warriors 0

Konkola Blades 2-Indeni 1

27/02/2022

Forest Rangers-Red Arrows

POSTPONED

Buildcon-Zanaco