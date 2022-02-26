9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 26, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zesco United Rout Green Buffaloes, Nkana Continue to Lose Ground After Draw

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zesco United Rout Green Buffaloes, Nkana Continue to Lose Ground After Draw
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United issued a statement on Saturday that last Saturdays Copperbelt victory over Nkana was no fluke following a 3-0 win over Green Buffaloes at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The result was Zesco’s second biggest victory this season without replay since they smashed Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 at home in Ndola.

Unfortunately for Zesco, they have yet to taste top spot with nine games to go and remain third on the FAZ Super League log behind leaders Red Arrows and second placed Green Eagles.

Zesco came into this match after a 2-1 home win over Nkana in the Copperbelt derby on February 20 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Veteran midfielder John Chingandu continued to roll back the years as Zesco’s top scorer this season with a brace to take his tally to 8 goals.

Chingandu struck in the 22nd and 59th minutes while youngster midfielder Chanda Mukuka cemented the 3 points in the 74th minute.

Zesco stay third and a point behind Eagles on 44 and 45 points respectively.

Eagles are six out six without a defeat after a 1-0 home win over Chambishi at home in Choma.

Emmanuel Mwaba scored the games’ only goal in stoppage time.

Arrows, who have 46 points, must beat Forest Rangers this Sunday away in Ndola to restore their four -point gap.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes stay fourth despite the defeat on 38 points tied with John Lungu’s Buildcon and sixth positioned Power Dynamos.

Nkana are 7th on 37 points following a 0-0 home draw against Nkwazi.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 25 RESULTS & FIXTURES
26/02/2022
Power Dynamos 1-Nkwazi 0
Kafue Celtic 0-Lusaka Dynamos 1
Nkana 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 0
Green Buffaloes 0-Zesco United 3
Green Eagles 1-Chambishi 0
Prison Leopards 0-Kabwe Warriors 0
Konkola Blades 2-Indeni 1

27/02/2022
Forest Rangers-Red Arrows
POSTPONED
Buildcon-Zanaco

Previous articleGovernment makes head ways in evacuating Zambians from Ukraine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zesco United Rout Green Buffaloes, Nkana Continue to Lose Ground After Draw

Defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United issued a statement on Saturday that last Saturdays Copperbelt victory over Nkana...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bruised Nkana Await Kansanshi Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Nkana seek redemption this Saturday when they host Kansanshi Dynamos just seven days after their bruising Copperbelt derby loss to defending FAZ Super League...
Read more

Samu Looking Forward to His Debut KZN Derby on Friday

Sports sports - 0
Zambian striker Friday Samu is looking forward to his debut KZN derby this Friday when his new club Maritzburg United hosts Golden Arrows. The KZN...
Read more

Shepolopolo to Hold Pre-2022 WAFCON Camp in Europe

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia are going to camp in Europe for a month ahead of the 2022 Women’s AFCON campaign in July while Chipolopolo are set...
Read more

Kamanga Hails Shepolopolo For Womens AFCON Qualification

Sports sports - 1
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has hailed the Shepolopolo for qualifying to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup to be staged in Morocco in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.