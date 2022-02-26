9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 26, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hichilema arrives at N’cwala ceremony

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News President Hichilema arrives at N’cwala ceremony
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has made a historic visit to grace the Ncwala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern province.

The ZAF plane carrying President Hichilema and his entourage touched down at Chipata Airport exactly at 11:00 hours.

On hand to receive the presidents were Local government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkhombo and City Mayor George Mwanza, among others.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Mutolo Phiri and Second Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo.

On arrival the President was welcomed by UPND cadres amid chanting by residents of Chipata district.

ZANIS reports that this year’s Ncwala Ceremony is being held under the theme: “Promoting Healing, Unity and Reconciliation.”

And Ncwala Organising Committee National Chairperson Betsy Nkhoma thanked President Hichilema for gracing the event.

Mr Nhkoma told ZANIS that the presence of President Hichilema at the ceremony indicates that he and his administration are committed to uniting the country.

Meanwhile, Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza advised residents in the area to invest in the hospitality sector.

Mr Mwanza said the local authority is ready to support innovative individuals who will bring development in the region.

Previous articleOnly cabinet can decide whether to return late President Frederick Chiluba’s Assets to his family

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema arrives at N’cwala ceremony

President Hakainde Hichilema has made a historic visit to grace the Ncwala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni speaking people...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Only cabinet can decide whether to return late President Frederick Chiluba’s Assets to his family

General News Chief Editor - 0
Justice Minister, Malambo Haimbe has said that only the cabinet can decide whether or not the assets of former President Frederick Chiluba can be...
Read more

Mweetwa bans cartels in awarding contracts

General News Chief Editor - 2
Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has directed local authorities in the province to disband any cartels involved in the awarding of construction and supply...
Read more

Government reduces fees for teaching practicing license

General News Chief Editor - 4
Government has with immediate effect reduced all practicing teaching certificate fees by 15%. Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima says the development follows numerous submissions...
Read more

Ndola council to go digital in service delivery

General News Chief Editor - 7
Ndola City Council (NCC) has disclosed that it is considering various possibilities of digitizing payment methods in order to strengthen its capacity to efficiently...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.