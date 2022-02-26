President Hakainde Hichilema has made a historic visit to grace the Ncwala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern province.

The ZAF plane carrying President Hichilema and his entourage touched down at Chipata Airport exactly at 11:00 hours.

On hand to receive the presidents were Local government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkhombo and City Mayor George Mwanza, among others.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Mutolo Phiri and Second Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo.

On arrival the President was welcomed by UPND cadres amid chanting by residents of Chipata district.

ZANIS reports that this year’s Ncwala Ceremony is being held under the theme: “Promoting Healing, Unity and Reconciliation.”

And Ncwala Organising Committee National Chairperson Betsy Nkhoma thanked President Hichilema for gracing the event.

Mr Nhkoma told ZANIS that the presence of President Hichilema at the ceremony indicates that he and his administration are committed to uniting the country.

Meanwhile, Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza advised residents in the area to invest in the hospitality sector.

Mr Mwanza said the local authority is ready to support innovative individuals who will bring development in the region.