The African Development Bank (AfDB) has pledged to support the Zambian government through the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment (MGEE) to implement various green growth developmental projects.

This came to light during the AfDB High-Level Dialogue Mission on Agriculture meeting with the Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu, flanked by the Permanent Secretary John Msimuko and other senior officials in the ministry.

The Minister and AfDB delegation led by the Bank’s Manager for Agriculture in the South Region, Vij Neeraj, including the Country Manager Designate for Zambia, Raubil Durowoju, discussed and considered several areas of possible cooperation.

Among the areas of cooperation mentioned included project preparation, capacity building, climate change resilience, raising awareness about climate change and green growth.

Others were localising gains from carbon trading, renewable energy and diversifying household energy sources, solid waste management, pollution control, forestry sector management and Zambia’s chairmanship of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN).

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu expressed gratitude to the African Development Bank for its valuable assistance to Zambia, in particular the implementation of projects under his ministry, namely among them being the Lake Tanganyika Development Projects (LTDP) in Northern Province and Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue sub-Basin (SCRiKA) in Southern and Central Provinces.

The Minister said the two projects were positively impacting the lives of the people.

“We want these projects to be implemented in other parts of the country. This request is very high on our agenda, especially considering that climate change is negatively impacting the lives of our people. We want to improve their lives,” he said.

Mr. Nzovu assured the Bank that government will ensure prudent management of the funds allocated to the projects and that the people benefit.

The Minister further requested for technical cooperation from the Bank to assist the Ministry formulate bankable projects to access the various funds available at the African Development Bank.

And the AfDB assured the Minister that it will support the Ministry’s actual implementation of development projects and contribute to Zambia’s green growth agenda.

The AfDB also assured of its support to Zambia’s chairmanship of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) to ensure that the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP27) to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt later this year succeeds and the continent maximizes its benefits.

This is according to a statement released to the media in Lusaka today by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Communications Officer, Chibaula Silwamba.