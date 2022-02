Catherine Phiri on Saturday lost on points to Zimbabwean Kudakwashe Chiwandire for the vacant WBC Interim Female Super Bantamweight title at Government Complex in Lusaka.

It was Catherine’s second loss on the trot since Kenyan Fatuma Zarika beat her in the bid for the same title in 2019.

Kudakwashe won the fight via spit-point decision 92-98, 92-98, 96-94.

The result handed Catherine her fifth pro fight defeat from 21 bouts.