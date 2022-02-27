By Antonio MWANZA PF Media Director

We have noted a statement issued by Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Mr. Anthony Bwalya vainly trying to distance State House and the President from what transpired this afternoon at the ncwala ceremony.

His statement is a disservice to the president, the upnd and the nation at large. We do not expect a presidential aide to resort to lies when the presidency has been put in bad light by its officers.

Anthony Bwalya must know that the job of any Presidential Aide is to tell the President the truth, no matter how bad it is. By definition, aides are there to help the President communicate and do correct things; it is a huge disservice for an aide to try to sugarcoat reality and deliberately mislead or misrepresent the President.

In his usual casual manner, Bwalya was quick to issue a statement to defend the President without gathering facts of what exactly transpired at the Ncwala ceremony. What happened yesterday was a disgrace and a stain on the Presidency and instead of trying to cover up the debacle, Bwalya would have done himself and the Presidency a lot of good if he took time to verify the facts before issuing his uncoordinated statement. Maybe the Security was abusing the name of the President by pretending to be acting in his name.

In order to help our brother, here is the chronological way of what exactly happened to the PF Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda at the Ncwala ceremony:

Honorable Lubinda arrived at the main arena at exactly 10:00 hours and went to sit at the back row of the VIP section together with party SG Hon Nickson Chilangwa, MCC Hon. Remember Chanda Mutale, MP, Hon Peter Phiri of Mkaika Constituency, Hon Melesiana Phiri of Milanzi Constituency, Hon Maureen Mabonga of Mfuwe Constituency, Hon Yotam Mutayachalo of Chama North Constituency, Hon Masauso Tembo of Sinda Constituency, and Hon Philimon Twasa. Upon noticing the PF delegation, N’cwala organizing committee chairperson Noel Nkhoma went to invite Hon Lubinda from the back row and ushered him to sit in the front row on a seat reserved for him among other invited opposition party leaders. A gesture Hon Lubinda accepted. A number of people that included UPND ministers, members of Parliament, other VIP invited guests and the press then took turns to greet the PF acting president. When the presidential chopper landed, Mr. Noel Nkhoma approached Hon Lubinda and reported that he had been ordered to ask the PF acting president to leave the arena. In response, Hon Lubinda asked Mr. Nkhoma to ask the security officer who gave the order to come and explain why he wanted him out. Assistant Superintendent D Mwanza then came and told Hon Lubinda to leave as he was ordered to ensure that the opposition leader was ejected from the arena. Hon Lubinda then asked Assistant Superintendent D Mwanza to help him carry his belongings and usher him out. The security officer was seen carrying Hon Lubinda’s belongings whilst ushering him out of the arena.

If Anthony has any doubts still lingering in his mind, we will gladly provide witness accounts of the incident including the said superintendent Mwanza and Mr Noel Nkhoma.

My brother, let us help the President and the country by telling the truth. Lies can never build a nation. If the President was misrepresented by the security officer it was better for his superiors to reprimand him instead of Anthony trying to cover up facts with unsubstantiated claims.