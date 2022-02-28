Vice President W. K Mutale Nalumango says Western Province requires urgent and rapid transformation in order to turnaround the economic fortunes to support the developmental agenda envisaged by the new dawn administration.

Mrs Nalumango said while all parts of Zambia require development, Western Province has not had transformative programs and investments at the scale that can make impact among the people.

Mrs Nalumango stated that statistics over the years paint a picture of urgency in terms of attracting massive investment in key sectors based on the endowments and natural resources that await exploitation through local, national and international investment initiatives.

The Vice President said this when she officially launched the Western Province investment Expo which will be held from the 26th of September to 2nd October 2022 under the theme, “Rapid Economic Transformation through increased home grown Entrepreneurship, Value addition and Trade”.

Mrs Nalumango states that the expo is important for the province as it gives renewed hope to the people in the province, noting that job and wealth creation

opportunities have been eluded in the province for many years.

Mrs Nalumango observed that Western Province’s proximity to markets in neighbouring countries of Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- is the reason the Province’s investment potential should be manipulated.

She said Western Province has potential to help Zambia achieve its agenda of becoming a food basket for the region.

And speaking earlier, Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba stated that the Expo will be in line with government’s agenda to promote private sector led investment as it will attract meaningful investments in various sectors such as Agriculture, tourism and aquaculture among others.

Mr Sikumba notes that government has reduced the investment threshold from $500,000 to $50,000 in order to encourage local participation in investment.

Meanwhile Western Province, Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta says the Expo will enhance economic development in the province and eradicate poverty as well as create jobs for the youths and women.