Vice President W. K Mutale Nalumango says Western Province requires urgent and rapid transformation in order to turnaround the economic fortunes to support the developmental agenda envisaged by the new dawn administration.
Mrs Nalumango said while all parts of Zambia require development, Western Province has not had transformative programs and investments at the scale that can make impact among the people.
Mrs Nalumango stated that statistics over the years paint a picture of urgency in terms of attracting massive investment in key sectors based on the endowments and natural resources that await exploitation through local, national and international investment initiatives.
The Vice President said this when she officially launched the Western Province investment Expo which will be held from the 26th of September to 2nd October 2022 under the theme, “Rapid Economic Transformation through increased home grown Entrepreneurship, Value addition and Trade”.
Mrs Nalumango states that the expo is important for the province as it gives renewed hope to the people in the province, noting that job and wealth creation
opportunities have been eluded in the province for many years.
Mrs Nalumango observed that Western Province’s proximity to markets in neighbouring countries of Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- is the reason the Province’s investment potential should be manipulated.
She said Western Province has potential to help Zambia achieve its agenda of becoming a food basket for the region.
And speaking earlier, Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba stated that the Expo will be in line with government’s agenda to promote private sector led investment as it will attract meaningful investments in various sectors such as Agriculture, tourism and aquaculture among others.
Mr Sikumba notes that government has reduced the investment threshold from $500,000 to $50,000 in order to encourage local participation in investment.
Meanwhile Western Province, Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta says the Expo will enhance economic development in the province and eradicate poverty as well as create jobs for the youths and women.
I hope the bad state of the road after the national park to kaoma will be worked on by September, otherwise the expo will be a waste of money as u cannot attract investors in the province with the current state of the road. Its a joke to even think of an Expo in Western province at the moment. Good road network is one of the key consideration that investors look at before investing
How do you surely attract investment in the province with the current state of the road after the kafue national park heading to mong. Its a waste of money. Can we be serious when talking about investment. Surely which investor will invest in the province of that hell run road. We are jokers in zambia
Bo Inonge Wina was an absolute disgrace…her friends were busy building hotels, schools and hospitals in Muchinga …she was just happy with the title of Veep!!