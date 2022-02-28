Zanaco extended their unenviable continental club record on Sunday after suffering their third successive group stage defeat in the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Bankers lost 2-0 away in Libya to Al Ahli Tripoli in Benghazi to stay bottom of Group A on zero points at the halfway stage of the league phase of this seasons CAF Confederation Cup.

Both goals came in the last ten minutes of the second half when Ahmed Eltrbi put Al Ahli ahead in the 80th minute and Mohamed El-Mounir scored the last goal five minutes later.

The defeat sees Zanaco extend an unprecedented continental record by going three successive group stage games without a win for the first time ever.

Furthermore, Zanaco also extended their record of failing to score in their opening three straight group stage matches that they set in last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to Pyramids in Lusaka.