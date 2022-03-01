9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

57 Zambian students safely cross into Poland

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News 57 Zambian students safely cross into Poland
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has disclosed that 57 Zambian students in Ukraine have safely crossed the border into Poland following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.

Speaking today during a joint media briefing, Minister of Foreigner Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo said at the Polish border, Zambian staff at the Embassy in Berlin, Germany, and the Honorary Council to Poland have secured buses for Zambian nationals to be ferried as they arrive into Poland.

He also disclosed that one Zambian student has safely arrived in Hungary as he was directed by his parents to travel to that country.

Mr. Kakubo assured that a facility has been organized by the Polish authority to save as a transit point for the Zambians before being transported to Warsaw the capital of that country where the Zambian government is providing accommodation that is conducive and meals for the students.

‘’Further our students who are gathered in Lviv as guided by the government were transported by bus closer to the border within a period of three hours and facilitation has been done for them to cross the border.

The government is therefore encouraging those students who are still in transit to ensure that they proceed to the reservoirs in Lviv for easier movement and processing to the border,’’ he said.

Mr Kakubo said out of the 141 known Zambians in Ukraine, there are indications that 27 of them are predominantly former students and have opted to remain in that country having been integrated in Ukrainian society over a number of years.

‘’And 14 are still in Sumir, it is important to note that movement around this city have been curtailed, in this regard the Zambian embassy together with the SADC group in Moscow are engaging the Russian government to create a safe passage in Sumir through Russia and provide water and food for them.

Three students are still in Kyiv and 21 students in Lviv awaiting movement to the broader aboard transport being provided by the Zambian government and 18 of our students are still in transit toward the Polish border,’’ he assured.

Mr Kakubo further thanked the Zambian diaspora for the support to facilitate easy communication and movement of the Zambian students to be evacuated safely.

Previous articleCatholic Priest walks to freedom

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

57 Zambian students safely cross into Poland

The government has disclosed that 57 Zambian students in Ukraine have safely crossed the border into Poland following Russia’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Catholic Priest walks to freedom

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Lusaka woman who was in April 2020 reported to have died in a priest's house died of natural causes after suffering breathing challenges,...
Read more

Zambian Auditor General meets visiting MPs and other officials from Tanzania

General News Chief Editor - 2
Auditor General Dick Sichembe has stressed that there is no country that can record meaningful development with weak public financial management system. Dr....
Read more

Ndola DC bemoans the poor waste disposal by residents

General News Chief Editor - 13
Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri is displeased with the habit of throwing garbage in drainages by residents of Ndola’s Kanyanje and Minsundu areas. Mr...
Read more

Four Illegal carcasses of cattle seized in Kabwe for violation of the Animal Health Act

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Department of Veterinary Services in Kabwe District has seized four carcasses of cattle for violation of the Animal Health Act number 27 of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.