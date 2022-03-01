The government has disclosed that 57 Zambian students in Ukraine have safely crossed the border into Poland following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.

Speaking today during a joint media briefing, Minister of Foreigner Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo said at the Polish border, Zambian staff at the Embassy in Berlin, Germany, and the Honorary Council to Poland have secured buses for Zambian nationals to be ferried as they arrive into Poland.

He also disclosed that one Zambian student has safely arrived in Hungary as he was directed by his parents to travel to that country.

Mr. Kakubo assured that a facility has been organized by the Polish authority to save as a transit point for the Zambians before being transported to Warsaw the capital of that country where the Zambian government is providing accommodation that is conducive and meals for the students.

‘’Further our students who are gathered in Lviv as guided by the government were transported by bus closer to the border within a period of three hours and facilitation has been done for them to cross the border.

The government is therefore encouraging those students who are still in transit to ensure that they proceed to the reservoirs in Lviv for easier movement and processing to the border,’’ he said.

Mr Kakubo said out of the 141 known Zambians in Ukraine, there are indications that 27 of them are predominantly former students and have opted to remain in that country having been integrated in Ukrainian society over a number of years.

‘’And 14 are still in Sumir, it is important to note that movement around this city have been curtailed, in this regard the Zambian embassy together with the SADC group in Moscow are engaging the Russian government to create a safe passage in Sumir through Russia and provide water and food for them.

Three students are still in Kyiv and 21 students in Lviv awaiting movement to the broader aboard transport being provided by the Zambian government and 18 of our students are still in transit toward the Polish border,’’ he assured.

Mr Kakubo further thanked the Zambian diaspora for the support to facilitate easy communication and movement of the Zambian students to be evacuated safely.