Chirundu District Commissioner Patrick Kasambila has implored public service workers, business entities and Chirundu residents in general to embrace the revived “Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign” in order to keep the border town clean.

And Chirundu Town Council Secretary, Laura Munkanta has disclosed that the local authority is looking at innovative ways of enticing residents to participate fully in the “Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign”.

Meanwhile, Chirundu District Administrative Officer, O’Neill Chiiya is calling on the local authority to seriously consider sanctioning erring business owners who deliberately refuse to get involved in the exercise.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kasambila said a clean environment is a catalyst for supporting human development and socio-economic development as citizens are healthy and productive.

He explained that the campaign is a ‘’multisectoral programme’’ that has incorporated all key stakeholders including residents.

The Chirundu District Commissioner said this during the ‘’Weekly Senior Management Meeting’’ held at the Chirundu Town Council Civic Centre Chamber’’ today.

Mr. Kasambila has since tasked the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) and the local radio station, ‘’Modern Voice Radio’’ to enhance publicity of the programme so that many residents are sensitized on the benefits of a clean environment.

He has however expressed disappointment with the conduct of some business houses, traders and local residents in general who have continued to shun the exercise that is meant to augment the efforts of Chirundu Town Council in keeping the district clean.

The District Commissioner pointed out that the exercise that is held every last Saturday of each month is premised on the principle that a ‘’Clean, Green and Healthy’’ environment is a catalyst for socio-economic and human development.

He hailed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development through the Chirundu Town Council’s tireless efforts in reviving the exercise which people seem to have forgotten.

Mr. Kasambila further hailed Chirundu Town Council for establishing designated solid waste dumping points dotted across the district that have contributed to curbing indiscriminate dumping of garbage by residents.

And Chirundu Town Council Secretary Laura Munkanta has disclosed that the local authority is in the process of designing some innovative ways that will entice residents to participate fully in the “Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign”.

Mrs. Munkanta said the council is thinking of starting to reward business entities and households whose premises and houses are kept clean in order to encourage others to do so.

She further disclosed that the council is currently studying the Statutory Instrument (SI), the Public Health Act and other subsidiary regulations that can be used to penalize and compel those shunning the exercise.

Mrs. Munkanta implored marketers, mobile money booth owners, truck park inns, business entities and Chirundu residents to ensure that they keep their premises and surroundings clean.

Late last year, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo re-launched the “Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign” in Lusaka where he has since directed the Lusaka City Council to be holding the exercise bi-weekly in order to clean the historic garbage in the Capital City.

Mr. Nkombo further directed Lusaka City Council to ensure that it reclaims back its status as a ‘’Greater City of Lusaka’’ so that this can also have a positive domain effort on other local all local authorities countrywide.