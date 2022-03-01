President Hakainde Hichilema has held closed-door talks with the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko the second of the Lozi people of Western Province at his Limulunga Palace.

The meeting by the two lasted about 30 minutes after which the President proceeded to the Seventh Day (SDA) Mongu Central church for a requiem mass of Mongu Mayor Nyambe Matakala who died in a road accident in Mkushi last week.

Earlier, upon arrival at Mongu Airport at about 09:40 hours, President Hichilema expressed sadness over the death of Mr. Matakala.

President Hichilema told residents who had gathered that he would have loved to come earlier but still made time for the burial.

He also sent a message of condolence to the family and the country at large.

Hundreds of Mongu residents have gathered at the Church to pay their last respects to Mr. Matakala.

The President is accompanied by various Ministers among them Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda, Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister, Charles Milupi, and UPND National Chairperson Steven Katuka among others.