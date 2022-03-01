Various stakeholders have developed regulations to operationalise the Higher Education Amendment Act 2021.

Higher Education Authority (HEA) Director-General, Stephen Simukanga, says it is necessary to have relevant regulations in order to implement the Act.

Speaking at the Higher Education Amendment Act sensitization workshop in Lusaka today, Professor Simukanga said a series of meetings have been designed to consult stakeholders on the regulations that have been made.

He said the workshops are designed to consult stakeholders on the regulations before they are considered by the Ministry of Justice and before the Ministry of Education issues the Statutory Instrument.

“The regulations will provide the criteria for the registration of private higher education institutions, recognition of public higher education institution, accreditation of learning programs, affiliation classification of higher education institutions, academic ranks and appointment of staff, institutional audits, and general provisions,” he explained.

Prof. Simukanga further said the meetings will also focus on the impact of regulations on the operations of higher education institutions.

He disclosed that a regulatory impact assessment was conducted by the authority in conjunction with the Business Regulatory Review Agency.

“The results of the impact assessment will culminate in proposals for the review and introduction of user fees which will be part of the Statutory Instrument,” he said.

Prof. Simukanga added that the goal of the impact assessment was to ensure that the user fees are both cost reflective and have negligible impact on the cost of doing business for the higher education subsector.