Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Discrimination against Africans fleeing Ukraine worrying

By Chief Editor
Zambia Diaspora Foundation (ZADIFO) has called on the African Union (AU) to condemn the racial discrimination against Africans fleeing from war at the borders of Ukraine, Poland and Hungary.

ZADIFO Executive Director Dean Mulozi stressed with concern that the AU must take interest in the matter by way of statements that will encourage and censor countries concerned to ensure ultimate protection of the rights of free movement of African migrants fleeing from war in Ukraine.

He said the African governments need to advance the implementation of the activities of International Decade for People of African Descent to ensure that Africans, wherever they are, can have assurance of protection from abuse or any form of discrimination.

Mr. Mulozi noted that it is against migrants’ international protocols and other United Nations international human rights instruments that address discrimination of people who are fleeing from war or any other atrocities.

He pointed out that the Office of the United Nations Human Rights message is very clear, UN Member states must be aware and recognize their role that they are principles and guidelines that guide migration and human rights of migrants under vulnerable situations specifically under war situations.

‘’We have heard and seen disturbing and horrific video footage, media reports and within our diaspora networks. Zambians and other African nationals have been discriminated against by border guards and officials and prevented from boarding buses, trains transiting to places for Airlifting,’’ said Mr Mulozi.

He has, however, saluted the government for the work over handling of the evacuation process with commitment and vigor.

Mr Mulozi stated that despite the challenges being faced in the war situation, such as communication and coordination, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and its staff have been steady and fast in dealing with difficult processes.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by Zambia Diaspora Foundation executive Director Dean Mulozi.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Those fleeing Africans don’t want to fight Putin, so they are just a burden for the Ukrainians and their neighbours. Cowards!

