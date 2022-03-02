The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it will undertake a number of processes as part of electoral reforms between now and 2026.

The ECZ Chairperson, Esau Chuulu said the Electoral body intends to explore modalities for electronic voting and capture the diaspora vote in the 2026 general elections.

Justice Chuulu said the Commission intends to roll out continuous voter registration across the country in order to capture more eligible voters.

He said the Commission needs to be decentralised because it only has presence in Lusaka and not the rest of the country.

Justice Chuulu was speaking at State House when he held a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House in Lusaka.

Justice Chuulu was accompanied by some ECZ Commissioners and Chief Electoral Officer, Kryticous Nshindano.

Justice Chuulu told President Hichilema that the commission wants to be financially independent in discharging its work.

The ECZ Chairperson said the commission intends to initiate the delimitation exercise within the next five years.

Justice Chuulu also said ECZ intends to hold a referendum for the enhanced bill of rights.

He congratulated President Hichilema for winning the August 12, 2021 Presidential elections.

And President Hichilema praised the ECZ for conducting and managing the August 12 polls very well despite facing numerous challenges.

“I want to thank you, the commission for managing the elections without fear or favour” said President Hichilema.

President Hichilema said the environment leading to, during and after the Presidential and general elections was toxic and made it difficult for the electoral body to discharge its work.

“The political environment was quite toxic…but election day was special in that it did not raise its ugly head,” said President Hichilema.

The President said ECZ and its contractors and stakeholders worked well to ensure that the vote and voice of Zambians were held.

President Hichilema said the completion of the transitional process cemented the country’s democratic process.

Mr Hichilema said the processes mentioned by the ECZ were a very useful subject and thanked the Electoral body for finding time to update him of its intentions for the next five years.

President Hichilema was accompanied in the meeting by Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe, Home Affairs and internal Security, Minister Jack Mwimbu and several State House aides.