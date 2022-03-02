9.5 C
Failure to subscribe for solid waste collection lands school in court

By Chief Editor
Fair Fountain Academy, a private school in Solwezi district and its director have appeared in the Solwezi magistrate court for failure to subscribe for solid waste collection.

Fair fountain Academy and its director, Trevor Mubita appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Mambwe Mukonde on one count of failure to subscribe with a licensed solid waste provider in the designated zone contrary to the Solid waste regulation management Act number 20 of 2018 of the laws of Zambia.

In the case of fair fountain academy, Particulars of the offence are that on and since 24th January 2022 Fair fountain did and has continued to operate or conduct business without subscribing for waste management services with a licensed provider nearest to the school.

In Mr Mubita’s case, it is alleged that on and since 24th January 2022, Mr Mubita being the director and, Manager or shareholder of Fair fountain Academy with his knowledge did perpetuate and allow the continued operation of the school without subscribing for waste management services with a licensed solid waste service provider.

Mr Mubita pleaded not guilty to the charge against him and the school when he appeared on 21st February, 2022 and Magistrate Mukonde has since adjourned the matter to 16th March 2022 for commencement of trial.

This is according to a statement issued by Solwezi Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Esther Chirwa and availed to ZANIS in Solwezi today.

Ms Chirwa said all business owners and residents in the district should ensure that they subscribe to licensed solid waste service providers for waste collection.

“The council is encouraging all business owners and Solwezi residents to ensure that they subscribe to licensed solid waste service providers in their respective zones for waste collection,” she said

