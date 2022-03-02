By Saboi Imboela, President- NDC

As National Democratic Congress, NDC, we are appalled by the murder charge that was slapped on former PF Deputy Secretary General hon. Mumbi Phiri.

From the videos that were circulating, maybe the police decided that she could have known something about the crime and concealed it or never reported. We can not really say. But one thing we are sure about is that hon. Mumbi Phiri’s charge of murder is too harsh. Whether she was there or not at the crime scene, it is highly unlikely that she is the one who pulled the trigger to kill David Banda. And I am sure that this is one fact that the police have already established.

The justice system should not be used to settle real or perceived enemies. We all know that most PF officials have a very bad relationship with the UPND, having been at the helm of the PF leadership when certain injustices were done to a number of PF leaders, including president HH

But this is not time for sweet revenge by the UPND, but rather show that they are bigger and better than some of their oppressors that could have been behind their persecutions.

We do not want to see a vindictive government, and that is currently what the UPND is proving to be. Injustice, just like violence, begets more of the same, and there always has to be a time and leaders that come in power that bring that to a stop, regardless of how the system had failed them in the past when they wanted it to work for them.

Zambia is bigger than all of us and it is our desire to see a free, fair and just Zambia, where the rule of law will be upheld no matter who the suspect is.

So far, the continued instruction by the head of state to stop cadrerism has worked very well to significantly reduce cardrerism and one only wonders what what would have happened if that was not the case.

It is our hope that the head of state will also make it clear to the police to follow the law to the book and not be influenced by anyone, no matter the temptation. We are also always sure that the justice system is something we can continue to rely on as politicians. But sadly, the fact that murder is unbailable, hon Phiri will face Injustice no matter the outcome at the courts as she will continue to spend her nights in prison.

We call on President HH to continue emphasising professionalism and the rule of law no matter how political a case may be. And we have trust and confidence in our police and justice system that justice will prevail in this particular case after all this time we waited to find out what really happened in Kaoma.