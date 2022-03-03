The African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zambia Chapter has challenged Public Account Committee Chairperson Warren Mwambazi to step aside after he was implicated in the mask supply scandal at DMMU.

In a statement, APNAC Secretary-General Munir Zulu said the gravity of these allegations, Mr. Mwambazi should recuse himself from the PAC hearings as Chairperson with immediate effect until such a time when he will be cleared of these allegations.

Mr. Zulu said this is purely in the spirit of upholding the credibility of the Public Accounts Committee.

“APNAC Zambia Chapter has keenly been following the hearings on the supply of Covid-19 items to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit following the irregularities highlighted in the Auditor General’s report. This has consequently led to the summoning of the previous Head of DMMU to account for these irregularities before PAC. As APNAC Zambia, we commend PAC in its continued effort of ensuring that Public resources are prudently accounted for,” he said.

“However, we have noted with serious concern the allegations raised against the Public Accounts Committee Chairperson, Hon. Warren Mwambazi MP with respect to his involvement in the questionable supply of Covid-19 items to DMMU amounting to over K14 million. This makes sad reading. Given the gravity of these allegations, it is our considered view that Hon. Mwambazi recuse himself from the PAC hearings as Chairperson with immediate effect until such a time when he will be cleared of these allegations. This is purely in the spirit of upholding the credibility of the Public Accounts Committee.”