9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 3, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

APNAC asks Mwambazi to stop chairing PAC meetings following Mask Supply Scandal

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines APNAC asks Mwambazi to stop chairing PAC meetings following Mask Supply Scandal
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zambia Chapter has challenged Public Account Committee Chairperson Warren Mwambazi to step aside after he was implicated in the mask supply scandal at DMMU.

In a statement, APNAC Secretary-General Munir Zulu said the gravity of these allegations, Mr. Mwambazi should recuse himself from the PAC hearings as Chairperson with immediate effect until such a time when he will be cleared of these allegations.

Mr. Zulu said this is purely in the spirit of upholding the credibility of the Public Accounts Committee.

“APNAC Zambia Chapter has keenly been following the hearings on the supply of Covid-19 items to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit following the irregularities highlighted in the Auditor General’s report. This has consequently led to the summoning of the previous Head of DMMU to account for these irregularities before PAC. As APNAC Zambia, we commend PAC in its continued effort of ensuring that Public resources are prudently accounted for,” he said.

“However, we have noted with serious concern the allegations raised against the Public Accounts Committee Chairperson, Hon. Warren Mwambazi MP with respect to his involvement in the questionable supply of Covid-19 items to DMMU amounting to over K14 million. This makes sad reading. Given the gravity of these allegations, it is our considered view that Hon. Mwambazi recuse himself from the PAC hearings as Chairperson with immediate effect until such a time when he will be cleared of these allegations. This is purely in the spirit of upholding the credibility of the Public Accounts Committee.”

Previous articleMining in Lower Zambezi National Park unjustified – Lifuka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

APNAC asks Mwambazi to stop chairing PAC meetings following Mask Supply Scandal

The African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zambia Chapter has challenged Public Account Committee Chairperson Warren Mwambazi to step...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Active mobile subscriptions in Zambia increase from 19.1 million to 20.2 million in 2021

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has announced an increase in the number of active mobile subscriptions from 19.1 million in 2020...
Read more

Zambia, 140 other countries “reprimand” Russia for invading Ukraine

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Zambia has voted along with other 140 nations to 'reprimand' Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. In the vote seen released by the UN, Zambia...
Read more

Electoral Commission of Zambia meets President Hichilema at State House, Promises Reforms

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it will undertake a number of processes as part of electoral reforms between now and 2026. The...
Read more

Government will not impose restrictions on freedom of expression-Kasanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The government says it will not impose any unnecessary restrictions and violations on the right to freedom of expression. Minister of Information and Media,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.