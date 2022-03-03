9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Sports
DIV 1 : NAPSA Stars Stay Third in Promotion Race

Napsa Stars stayed third on the National Division 1 table despite beating Livingstone Pirates 2-1 away in Livingstone on Wednesday.

Napsa have 46 points, two behind leaders FC Muza, after 25 matches played.

Daniel Adoko and Keagan Zulu scored for Napsa with Chibesa Changwe netting Pirates’ goal.

Napsa led just after six minutes thanks to Adoko’s goal and later doubled their lead ten minutes away from full time.

Pirate’s lone goal only came in the seven minute of the second half added time.

Pirates stayed bottom of the table with 18 points from 24 matches played.

