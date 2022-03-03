9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 3, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Man Gets 12 months in Jail for Stealing a Radio Cassette

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Man Gets 12 months in Jail for Stealing a Radio Cassette
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Itezhi-Tezhi Magistrate, Mugala Chalwe has sentenced a 25 year old man of Itezhi Tezhi to 12 months imprisonment for stealing a radio cassette.

This is a matter in which Kendrick Maanzula (25) of Basanga area in Chief Musungwa’s chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi district in Southern Province was charged with burglary and theft contrary to the penal code cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the case were that on January 10, 2022, in the Itezhi-Tezhi district of Southern Province, Maanzula broke into the dwelling house of Alfred Katota and stole a radio cassette.

When the matter came up for plea before court, Maanzula said he understood the charge and admitted it.

According to facts , the complainant ,Alfred Katota on 21 February ,2022 at 21:00 hours was in Itezhi tezhi town when he received a phone call that his radio cassette valued at K1,400 had been stolen .

Katota went back to Basanga where he conducted a search and when he could not find his radio cassette he reported the matter to Itezhi Tezhi Police station who instituted investigation that led to the recovery of the radio cassette from Maanzula’s house.

Police later charged and arrested Maanzula for the subject offence.

State prosecution team argued that Maanzula had no justification for breaking into Katota’s house and stealing the radio cassette and that Maanzula had intention of permanently depriving the owner of the radio cassette.

In mitigation Maanzula asked for leniency stating that he was married with two children and looking after 10 siblings and blind grandmother.

In imposing a sentence, magistrate Chalwe said the court took note that he was a first offender and readily admitted the charge without wasting court’s time.

Magistrate Chalwe however said the offence he committed was a serious one, especially that it was done at night around 20:00 hours.

Magistrate Chalwe then imposed a 12 months’ imprisonment.

She further informed Maanzula that he had a right to appeal to higher court if he was not satisfied with the sentence.

Previous articleDynamics of Zambia’s Petroleum Prices – Are Monthly Reviews A Problem?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Man Gets 12 months in Jail for Stealing a Radio Cassette

Itezhi-Tezhi Magistrate, Mugala Chalwe has sentenced a 25 year old man of Itezhi Tezhi to 12 months imprisonment for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MP warns Eastern teachers against meting out corporal punishment to pupils

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Malambo Constituency Member of Parliament, Peter Phiri has issued a stern warning against teachers who have been meting out corporal punishment against pupils who...
Read more

Toilet Association invests €1.3 million to promote sanitation in Eastern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Global Dry Toilet Association of Finland (GDTAF) has invested €1.3 million to promote wholesome sanitation in Eastern Province under the Ukazipalile Integrated Project. GDTAF Project...
Read more

Failure to subscribe for solid waste collection lands school in court

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Fair Fountain Academy, a private school in Solwezi district and its director have appeared in the Solwezi magistrate court for failure to subscribe for...
Read more

Let us revive ‘Keep Zambia Clean’ campaign – DC

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Chirundu District Commissioner Patrick Kasambila has implored public service workers, business entities and Chirundu residents in general to embrace the revived “Keep Zambia Clean,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.