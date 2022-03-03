Itezhi-Tezhi Magistrate, Mugala Chalwe has sentenced a 25 year old man of Itezhi Tezhi to 12 months imprisonment for stealing a radio cassette.

This is a matter in which Kendrick Maanzula (25) of Basanga area in Chief Musungwa’s chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi district in Southern Province was charged with burglary and theft contrary to the penal code cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the case were that on January 10, 2022, in the Itezhi-Tezhi district of Southern Province, Maanzula broke into the dwelling house of Alfred Katota and stole a radio cassette.

When the matter came up for plea before court, Maanzula said he understood the charge and admitted it.

According to facts , the complainant ,Alfred Katota on 21 February ,2022 at 21:00 hours was in Itezhi tezhi town when he received a phone call that his radio cassette valued at K1,400 had been stolen .

Katota went back to Basanga where he conducted a search and when he could not find his radio cassette he reported the matter to Itezhi Tezhi Police station who instituted investigation that led to the recovery of the radio cassette from Maanzula’s house.

Police later charged and arrested Maanzula for the subject offence.

State prosecution team argued that Maanzula had no justification for breaking into Katota’s house and stealing the radio cassette and that Maanzula had intention of permanently depriving the owner of the radio cassette.

In mitigation Maanzula asked for leniency stating that he was married with two children and looking after 10 siblings and blind grandmother.

In imposing a sentence, magistrate Chalwe said the court took note that he was a first offender and readily admitted the charge without wasting court’s time.

Magistrate Chalwe however said the offence he committed was a serious one, especially that it was done at night around 20:00 hours.

Magistrate Chalwe then imposed a 12 months’ imprisonment.

She further informed Maanzula that he had a right to appeal to higher court if he was not satisfied with the sentence.