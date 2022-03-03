Zambia has voted along with other 140 nations to ‘reprimand’ Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

In the vote seen released by the UN, Zambia joined others in voting against Russia, in a departure from the country’s long-held Non-Aligned stance.

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to ‘reprimand’ Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, an action that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the UN.

The resolution, supported by 141 of the assembly’s 193 members, ended a rare emergency session called by the U.N. Security Council and as Russia carried out its military operation against Ukraine.

The text of the resolution “deplores” Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine.”

Thirty-five members including China abstained and five countries including Russia, Syria, and Belarus voted against the resolution. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.

Among the African and other world nations which abstained from condemning Russia to include South Africa, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Sudan, Mali, Mozambique, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, among others.

The last time Security Council convened an emergency session of the General Assembly was in 1982, according to U.N. website.