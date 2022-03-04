9.5 C
Friday, March 4, 2022
Wildlife Act amendment key to new economic thinking- Muhanga

Ministry of Tourism says it is important to amend the Wildlife Act of 2015 so that wildlife resources management is aligned to the new economic thinking.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga said the amendment of the wildlife act should address the integration of climate change management principles, strengthen governance and community participation in wildlife management as well as align the Act with the Republican Constitution and the National Parks and Wildlife Policy of 2018.

Mr. Muhanga said the amendment should also endeavor to domesticate international conventions such as the convention on international trade in endangered species of wildlife and the convention on biological diversity as well as address operational weaknesses that inhibit effective management and protection of wildlife resources.

The Permanent Secretary said this when he officially opened a consultative meeting with Chiefs and Community Resource Boards on the amendment of the Wildlife Act of 2015, further stating that the amendment of the Act needs to address diverse concerns ranging from legal, operational, social, and commercial to ecological.

“Cabinet granted authority, in principle, for the ministry to proceed with the amendment of the wildlife act of 2015. As expected, the ministry is required to do this work in a consultative manner, but within a reasonable time. Therefore, it is important for all of us involved in the process to fulfil our roles,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Tourism National Parks And Wildlife Director, Chuma Simukonda said the management of all natural resources, including wild life has proven to be more successful through partnerships.

Dr. Simukonda said the partnerships with the ministry and the local community in the management of the wildlife have become strong and yielding desired results.

He added that the community has played a significant role in protecting wildlife from poachers.

And Zambia Community Resource Board Association president, George Tembo said the amended Act should meet all the needs to strengthen the tourism sector through wildlife.

