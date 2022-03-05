9.5 C
Break down all forms of gender discrimination as women – First Lady

By Chief Editor
First Lady Mutinta Hichilema has urged women in Zambia to break down all forms of gender discrimination against them in all sectors permanently.

Officiating at Absa Bank Plc Women’s Day Gala Dinner in Lusaka last evening, Mrs. Hichilema indicated that this year’s International Women’s Day theme aims at challenging everyone to imagine a world free of bias, stereotype, and discrimination against women.

The First Lady stated that in line with the theme which is, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, everyone needs to imagine a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

Mrs. Hichilema also commends Absa for being consistent in providing innovative banking solutions that contribute towards the growth of the banking industry and the communities in which the bank operates.

“I urge you to continue being an integral player in the growth of the key sectors of our economy such as mining, manufacturing, green energy, Agricultural, small and medium enterprises, and the public sector,” she said.

Mrs. Hichilema added that significant disparities in financial inclusion still exist between men and women as well as between small and medium enterprises and large corporates and the potential to exploit the full benefits of access to finance are yet to be realized.

“Therefore it is encouraging to witness Absa’s efforts towards making financial services available to small and medium enterprises and women in particular, through the launch of the Absa Women in Business Initiative under the theme Unleash,” she stated.

Mrs. Hichilema noted that the launch of the Absa Women in Business Initiative serves as a vote of confidence that the women are doing something right and their unique needs must be met through tailor-made financial solutions.

“I, therefore, trust that the Bank will work closely with its women entrepreneur clients to enhance their business potential to the fullest,” she said.

Meanwhile Absa Bank Plc. Managing Director Mizinga Melu said the launch of Absa Women in the Business initiative is aimed at providing women in various businesses with opportunities to grow their business through access to finance and market both international and local.

She stated that with the financial support of 20 million United States Dollars from USAID, women in business will be given an opportunity to grow their businesses significantly.

“With the Absa Women in Business initiative, our women will be given an opportunity to access development of business skills, which includes mentorship and coaching, and access to information for their businesses.

We are have also partnered with Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and a number of other partners to take women to countries like Congo and Chine to connect and connect them to both international and local markets.” said Mrs. Mulu.

Previous articleLusaka City Council determined to transform the city into the environmentally friendly city – Mayor

