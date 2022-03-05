9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Ministry of Health continues to record increase in persons getting Covid-19 vaccinations

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Health Ministry of Health continues to record increase in persons getting Covid-19 vaccinations
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health has continued to record an increasing number of persons getting vaccinated.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded an impressive 34,598 vaccinations, including the highest number of booster vaccinations to date of 3,557.

Ms. Masebo also disclosed that over 100,000 children 12-17 have received their first dose while over 3,000 dose two vaccinations have been administered to date.

Meanwhile, Ms. Masebo expressed sadness that the country recorded a COVI19 death in the last 24 hours of a 76 year old unvaccinated individual from Southern Province.

The Minister said it is disheartening that the country is still recording deaths mostly in the elderly who have not been vaccinated.

She has since appealed to families to ensure that all eligible members of their household are vaccinated.

During the routine COVID 19 updates in Lusaka yesterday, Ms. Masebo revealed that 219 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,166 tests conducted countrywide were recorded in the last 24 hours, giving an overall national positivity of 5%.

She added that six new admissions were made and 301 patients from both home management and facility, leaving 1,687 active cases nationwide.

“Of the current active cases, 21 (1%) are admitted to hospital with 7 (33%) of these on oxygen therapy. None of our current admissions are classified as critically ill. The proportion of unvaccinated patients among the admissions remains high at 86% of current admissions,” she explained.

Ms. Masebo further reiterated the need for all communities to adhere to COVID 19 regulations as well as getting children 12 years and above vaccinated.

Previous articleZACCI calls on industries to plan for new fuel pricing model

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Ministry of Health continues to record increase in persons getting Covid-19 vaccinations

The Ministry of Health has continued to record an increasing number of persons getting vaccinated. Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Eye diseases, one of the neglected health conditions in Zambia- Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says eye diseases are one of the neglected health conditions in the country with 339,081 blind people and...
Read more

Consume more traditional foods to prevent non communicable diseases – NFNC

Health Chief Editor - 7
The National Food and Nutrition Commission (NFNC) has urged households in the country to consume edible traditional seasonal foods in order to boost their...
Read more

It’s a Hoax to claim Honey-bee supplied defective materials, there is no evidence-Tutwa Ngulube

Health Chief Editor - 18
Honey-bee Pharmacy Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has warned that government must pay up to $5million for the materials that Honey-bee Pharmacy supplied to the Ministry...
Read more

Ndola Teaching Hospital records a sharp rise in baby deliveries

Health Chief Editor - 9
Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) has recorded a sharp increase in the daily numbers of babies being delivered at the institution. NTH Senior Medical Superintendent,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.