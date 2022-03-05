The Ministry of Health has continued to record an increasing number of persons getting vaccinated.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded an impressive 34,598 vaccinations, including the highest number of booster vaccinations to date of 3,557.

Ms. Masebo also disclosed that over 100,000 children 12-17 have received their first dose while over 3,000 dose two vaccinations have been administered to date.

Meanwhile, Ms. Masebo expressed sadness that the country recorded a COVI19 death in the last 24 hours of a 76 year old unvaccinated individual from Southern Province.

The Minister said it is disheartening that the country is still recording deaths mostly in the elderly who have not been vaccinated.

She has since appealed to families to ensure that all eligible members of their household are vaccinated.

During the routine COVID 19 updates in Lusaka yesterday, Ms. Masebo revealed that 219 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,166 tests conducted countrywide were recorded in the last 24 hours, giving an overall national positivity of 5%.

She added that six new admissions were made and 301 patients from both home management and facility, leaving 1,687 active cases nationwide.

“Of the current active cases, 21 (1%) are admitted to hospital with 7 (33%) of these on oxygen therapy. None of our current admissions are classified as critically ill. The proportion of unvaccinated patients among the admissions remains high at 86% of current admissions,” she explained.

Ms. Masebo further reiterated the need for all communities to adhere to COVID 19 regulations as well as getting children 12 years and above vaccinated.