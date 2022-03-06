9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 6, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

BoZ freezes Moneta Finance

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy BoZ freezes Moneta Finance
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Registrar of Financial Service Providers has with effect from 1 March 2022 cancelled the non-deposit taking microfinance institution licence of Moneta Finance Limited.

This is in accordance with section 17 of the Banking and Financial Services Act.

The cancellation of the licence is due to failure by Moneta Finance Limited to comply with the provisions of the Banking and Financial Services Act and the Banking and Financial Services (Microfinance) Regulations, 2006.

The cancellation of the licence entails that Moneta Finance Limited ceases to operate as a microfinance institution under the Banking and Financial Services Act and the Banking and Financial Services (Microfinance) Regulations, 2006.

However, the cancellation of the licence does not relieve Moneta Finance Limited of any obligations it incurred or assumed during the period of validity of the licence.

Previous articleGovernment invites bids for the development of Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway on PPP basis
Next articleScience Technology Engineering and Mathematics library hub established in Kasama

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Children abandon school for illegal gold mining in Chibombo

Some children in Chinyongola area in Chibombo District have reportedly abandoned school for illegal gold mining. Senior Headman Chilwana has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ABSA happy with Government for signing staff-level agreement with IMF

Economy Chief Editor - 15
The Banking sector is happy with Government for signing a staff level agreement with the International Monetary fund (IMF), saying the move will enable...
Read more

COMESA applauds progress towards investments in renewable energy in EA-SA-IO region

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has applauded the progress made towards investments in enhancing the support of renewable energy in...
Read more

The tension in Ukraine cannot be the reason for the increase in fuel pump prices-Haabazoka

Economy Chief Editor - 40
ECONOMIST Lubinda Haabazoka says the tension in Ukraine cannot be the reason for the increase in fuel pump prices because the country has not...
Read more

Revert to Old System of Reviewing Fuel Prices

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The Kasama Chamber of Commerce has urged the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to revert to the old system of reviewing the prices of fuel...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.