Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Namani Monze has called for the prosecution of all employers who have continued to employ individuals who are not registered with the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants- ZICA in finance roles.

He has added that employees performing such roles without ZICA registration must equally be prosecuted without delay in order to rid the accounts profession of rogue individuals, tarnishing its image.

Dr. Monze said this in a speech read on his behalf by Southern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Yolanta Malunga during the ZICA- Southern Province Accountants Forum and Chapter formation in Choma.

The Permanent Secretary explained that government desires to see a situation where only qualified and regulated individuals work in finance roles adding that having unregulated individuals increases the risk of misappropriation thereby denying citizens the much-needed development.

Dr. Monze has since advised employers to ensure that all individuals they employ in finance roles have valid ZICA membership in line with the provisions of the Accountants Act.

And ZICA President Cecilia Zimba has implored members to partner with the government in delivering developmental projects by conducting themselves in a professional manner.

She added that it is only then that accountancy and finance professionals will earn the trust of those who have given them the mandate to manage both public and organisational resources.