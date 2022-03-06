9.5 C
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Road fatalities along Chikankata – Mazabuka road worrying – former DC

By Chief Editor
Former Chikankata District Commissioner, Peter Mwiinde has appealed to authorities to consider putting up measures so as to curtail the persistence road fatalities along the Mazabuka-Chikankata road in order to save lives.

Mr Mwiinde said perpetual road fatalities along Turnpike Mazabuka road in Southern province has been a matter of concern for some time now.

The former DC said people have been crying for speed humps in densely populated crossing points such as Shamayuwa, Nasenga secondary School, Buche Buche Community School and CHICO school but to no avail.

He said barely a week passes without recording a fatal road accident along Turnpike Mazabuka road in Southern province.

He said this is due to over speeding of vehicles owing to the smooth road network.

Mr Mwiinde said, as person coming from Mabwetuba in Chikankata district in Chieftainess Mwenda of the Basanje Tonga speaking people, he and the people of both Chikankata and Mazabuka are concerned with this sad development.

Yesterday, Two people yet again died on the spot near Munali Hills adding that just for the Month of February alone ,over 20 people perished due to road accidents along Turnpike Mazabuka road,a thing the former DC said makes sad reading.

Previous articleChildren abandon school for illegal gold mining in Chibombo

