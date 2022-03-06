The Zambia Library Service has set up a Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) study library at the Northern Province Library in Kasama District.

Provincial Librarian, Thomas Mubanga said the STEM library which is supported by Book Aid International is meant to encourage the learning of science subjects, especially among the girls.

He indicated that this will also motivate the girls in examination classes to compete favourably with boys in science subjects.

“The STEM concept has come about in order to assist school going children especially the female learners. We want to encourage the female folk to pursue these STEM subjects so as to remove the phobia that female learners cannot pursue STEM subjects,” Mr. Mubanga said.

Mr. Mubanga explained that the STEM study hub for Northern Province was first initiated at Laura Girls Secondary School and has now been extended to Kasama Central Day Secondary School.

He added that the initiative is later expected to be launched in all the districts in the province.

And Amos Muselema a teacher and Librarian explained that the platform will enable girl learners and equip them with knowledge so that they compete favorably with boys.

Mr. Muselema urged schools that are not offering STEM subjects to encourage girl learners to take up these subjects so as to realize and appreciate the potential that is in girl learners.

And a pupil, Sandra Nayame expressed happiness with Kasama Library for setting up a study hub and picking her school to be part of this important program.