Sunday, March 6, 2022
Updated:

Zanaco End 10-Match Drought With Win Over Power Dynamos

Zanaco ended their ten-match winless drought on Sunday after a 2-1 home win over Power Dynamos at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

It has been two months since Zanaco last won a competitive game and it was also in the league on January 7 when they beat Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 at home in Lusaka.

Meanwhil, Moses Phiri put Zanaco one-nil into the break when he struck in the 23rd minute to score his 9th goal of the season.

But Power leveled in the 49th minute through Kennedy Musonda and it took until the last ten minutes of the game for Ackim Mumba to steal the 3 points for Zanaco.

Zanaco continue to hover in mid-table at number 9 on 34 points and are four points behind Power who sit at number six.

Meanwhile, Zanaco came into the match on the back of three successive losses in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage and had prior to that collected seven league draws.  

Previous articlePoverty is exhausting!

