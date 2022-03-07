Anti Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Executive Director Richwell Mulwani has urged government Ministers as well as Members of Parliament to comply with the requirements of asset declaration to avoid stripping off their assets after they leave office.

Mr. Mulwani indicated that asset declaration is important as it promotes transparency and credibility among public workers.

He urged all government officials not to be reluctant but to take the process seriously and declare assets as quickly as possible or they risk losing their assets if questioned on how they acquired them.

“We are living in a time when accountability needs to be enhanced,” he said.

ZANIS reports that article 263 of the amended constitution requires that a person holding public office shall, before assuming office or leaving office make a declaration of their assets and liabilities.