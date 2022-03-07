By Sean Tembo – PeP President

The ratings below are based on submissions received from the general public regarding the actual and perceived performance of both line ministers and provincial ministers in the new dawn administration. In order to enhance transparency, brief reasons are given for scores given to respective ministers.

TOP FIVE MINISTERS

1. Best Minister for February 2022 = Charles L. Milupi – Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development.

Apart from a few politically incorrect gaffes here and there, Milupi is hardworking, focused and visionary. He knows what his ministry should achieve and he has the energy to get it done. He is not shy to traverse the breadth and width of the country, getting beaten by mosquitoes, just to see the infrastructure challenges that are there on the ground in the remotest corners of our country. He has a passion for his job. As a seasoned engineer, he has the necessary competence to get the job done. We can’t wait to see how his PPP ideas will unravel. So far, so good.

2. Second Best Minister for February 2022 = Brenda Tambatamba – Minister of Labour and Social Security.

Her recently unveiled board for NAPSA appears well-balanced, qualified and experienced. Her identification of the NAPSA penalty system as suffocating to SMEs is well on point. We shall wait to see how quickly this will be addressed. Overall she seems to know what reforms need to be undertaken in her ministry.

3. Third Best Minister for February 2022 = Collins Nzovu – Minister of Green Economy and Environment.

Based on the speeches that he gives, he is articulate, visionary, and clear-minded. He seems to know exactly what the mandate of his ministry is and how to achieve it. However, he needs to explain to the public ZEMA’s rationale for approving the proposed mining in lower Zambezi. We need to hear more from his ministry on that issue. Otherwise we shall begin to think that he just has a good speechwriter.

4. Fourth Best Minister for February 2022 = Chipoka Mulenga – Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

He appears to have a passion for discharging the mandate of his ministry. He has the energy to visit various institutions under his ministry to understand and appreciate how things are done and if they can be done better. However, he needs to make better use of the Business Regulatory Review Agency (BRRA) which was formed by the Business Regulatory Act No.3 of 2014 and which seeks to reduce the cost and burden of doing business in the country. Right now the compliance requirements for SMEs are suffocating. From ZRA to NAPSA to Workman’s Compensation, to trading licenses, to personal levy, fire certificates, health certificates, skills levy, etcetera. Chipoka Mulenga needs to make business compliance reform his priority if his good rating is going to be sustained going forward. Government is killing SMEs through these onerous compliance requirements.

5. Fifth Best Minister for February 2022 = Ambrose Lufuma – Minister of Defense.

His good performance lies in his silence. A minister of defense is not supposed to be loud and all over the place. The fact that he has been quiet means that he has performed well.

WORST FIVE MINISTERS

1. Worst Minister for February 2022 = Peter Chibwe Kapala – Minister of Energy.

His handling of Zesco’s increase of connection and meter separation tariffs was pathetic to say the least. Both ZESCO and ERB are under his ministry and instead of sitting both institutions down and communicating a single clear statement to the public, they kept contradicting each other in the press and then the Minister joined the public fray and contradicted both ZESCO and ERB before making a u-turn on his statement. He is clueless, uninspiring and incompetent.

2. Second Worst Minister for February 2022 = Jack Mwiimbu – Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

The minister seems to have a high appetite for washing the dirty linen of the institutions he presides upon in public. Firstly he publicly accused the police of being thieves and that they mounted road blocks to steal money from the public. Secondly he publicly accused the police of being involved in most of the armed robberies around the country. By making these public accusations, the minister is undermining public confidence in the Zambia Police and also undermines the morale of the men and women in uniform. If the minister identifies any problems with some members of the police, corrections officers etcetera, he needs to resolve such problems with the respective command and not disparage all officers to the public. The minister should stop talking like he is at a political rally all the time and start talking like a leader who wants to build.

3. Third Worst Minister for February 2022 = Stanley Kakubo – Minister of Foreign Affairs

The minister’s handling of Zambians who needed to be evacuated from Ukraine was pathetic. Instead of being proactive, he was reactive and we are lucky that we have not lost any citizens so far. His judgement appears to be questionable. A few months ago, he decided to evacuate Zambians from Ethiopia at a time when no other country had evacuated their people from there, but failed to evacuate Zambians from Ukraine when almost all western countries had moved their embassies from Kyiv to Poland or other towns near the Polish border. The minister failed to see the writing on the wall that war was eminent. But even after our citizens managed to cross the border into Poland, they did not receive consular support on the ground, and where only addressed in a Zoom call. The minister is incoherent, confused and overwhelmed by trifles. He appears more suited taking selfie’s with the President in the streets of London than discharging the key functions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

4. Fourth Worst Minister for the Month of February 2022: Silvia Masebo – Minister of Health.

Despite having extensive experience sitting in cabinet under MMD, PF and now UPND, the minister does not have much to show for her experience in terms of performance. When it comes to recruitment of medical doctors, she speaks a totally different language to her Permenant Secretary for Technical Services, and you can tell that the two do not meet often to confer on important ministerial matters. Additionally, it is a wonder how her ministry could dispatch condemned Honey Bee medicines to hospitals and not discover the anomaly until the expired medicines had been dispensed to unsuspecting patients. For starters, how do you keep condemned drugs together with good drugs. Are condemned drugs not supposed to be isolated and destroyed immediately? Lastly, the majority of hospitals in both rural and urban areas do not have medicines and people are often given prescriptions. Surely Ba Masebo, the PF did their part by building hospitals and clinics all over the country, the least that you can do is put medicines and medical personnel in these health facilities. Is that too much to ask?

5. Fifth Worst Minister for the Month of February 2022 = Chushi C. Kasanda – Minister of Information and Media.

Explaining things in English is just not her area. By keeping her in that ministry, the President is torturing her every day that passes. Please Mr. President, stop the torture.