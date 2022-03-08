Government says it will soon commence negotiations with people living within 50 metres of the Solwezi – Chingola road to pave way for a dual carriage way to be established in the region.

North-western province permanent secretary, Grandson Katambi says the dual carriage way along Chingola road is expected to commence soon as equipment will be mobilised at Mutanda next month.

“The dual carriage way is reality, equipment will start rolling in next month and will be stationed at Mutanda, ” he said in an interview.

He added that government is having resistance from people that are living along the road because most of the villages are within 20 metres and need to be moved.

Col. Katambi said the affected people will be compensated and will be asked to move at least 50 metres away from the road.

Meanwhile, Col. Katambi has called on both the local authority and district administration to channel part of the constituency development fund (CDF) towards the maintaince of feeder roads in the district.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mushindamo district commissioner, Andrew Kalangwa and council chairperson, Peter Ilunga yesterday, Col. Katambi said there is need to utilise CDF to improve the road network in the district.

And Mr Kalangwa has called for a variation on the Solwezi – Kalindi (Kipushi border) road to accommodate the Shafilundu – Kilumba stretch.

Meanwhile, Mr Ilunga said the council will endeavour to utilise CDF to address challenges being experienced in the district .

He said the road network that needs urgent attention include, Luamfula Mujimazovu and Kalindi roads.